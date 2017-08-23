Terror threat in Europe remains serious: Hungarian FM

Hungary foreign affairs and trade minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday that, based on events this summer, it's fair to say that the security situation in Europe has never been as bad, and the threat of terrorism never as serious as now.



"The responsibility of European leaders is to guarantee the security of the continent and those who are unable to do so have no place among European leaders," Szijjarto said at a press conference.



He deplored the reaction of European leaders to last week's terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Finland. After each such event, European leaders declare their condolences and give statements such as "we will not let ourselves be intimidated", he said.



These leaders "misunderstand reality", he said, warning that if that was the most they can do, it was no exaggeration to say that Europe is in great danger.



The Hungarian minister emphasized that security had become an important aspect of European travels as well. "The European security issue is largely unresolved because many are those who fail to discuss it objectively," he said.

