Iran denies joint operation with Turkey against PKK

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) denied on Tuesday that Iran has joint any operation with Turkey against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants outside the Iranian borders, state TV reported.



"We have not devised any operation plan outside the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran" against the Kurdish group, the IRGC Ground Force's Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base said in a statement on Tuesday.



"But like in the past, we will strongly counter any group, team or individual seeking to infiltrate into the Iranian territory to carry out terrorist or anti-security measures," the statement added.



The statement further said some terrorist groups based in camps in northern Iraq have been seeking to cause insecurity in Iran in recent years with the logistical support of the enemies of the Islamic Republic. However, they have repeatedly failed to conduct any move and sustained heavy damage.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday Turkey and Iran have been considering a joint military action against Kurdish militant groups.



"PKK and its Iranian affiliate PJAK (the Party for Free Life in Kurdistan) have been constantly causing damages to both countries," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul before departing for Jordan for an official visit.



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, resumed its armed campaign against the Turkish government in July 2015 to seek autonomy in the southeastern part of Turkey.

