Spanish judge decides to jail 2 of 4 surviving terror suspects

Spanish judge Fernando Andreu Tuesday decided to send to prison two of the 4 surviving terror suspects in connection to last week's twin attacks.



The two were Driss Oukabir and Mohamed Houli Chemlala. The judge also ordered "provisional freedom" to a third suspect Mohamed Aallaa. The fourth suspect Salah El Karib would remain at the "disposition of the court".