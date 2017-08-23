Finnish researchers develop cold-tolerant yeast strains for improving quality of cider, wine

Technical Research Center of Finland, VTT said that it has developed new cold-tolerant hybrid strains, which enable fermentation at lower and higher temperatures than usual for producing cider and wine.



The new kind of yeast strains is a result of hybridization between the ale yeast, also known as beer yeast, and the cold-tolerant wild yeast Saccharomyces eubayanus.



The strains can tolerate a wide range of temperatures from 10 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius. Usually, cider and wine should be fermented between 20 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, said VTT in a recent press release.



The low temperature range reduces the risk of contamination during fermentation and can possibly reduce the use of sulphate; and the tolerance to higher temperature helps a large-scale production in active dry yeast form, noted VTT.



The center said that the production with the kind of strains can add aromatic complexity to wines and ciders.



The research result has been successfully tested in production of beer, wine and cider. The new technique is being evaluated in the baking industry, as yeast must survive in frozen dough for a long time in the processing cycle of bakery products, according to VTT.

