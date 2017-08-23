Hyundai to launch new pickup and SUV in US to revive sagging sales

South Korean auto giant Hyundai plans to launch a pickup truck and a small SUV in the US to reverse its sales slide in one of its most important market, as American consumers drift away from sedans.



Michael J. O'Brien, vice president of corporate and product planning at Hyundai's US unit, told Reuters Tuesday the South Korean auto manufacturer would develop a pickup similar to a concept vehicle named Santa Cruz unveiled at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show.



The US is world's biggest market for pickups. Sales of pickups in the first seven months of 2017 are up 3.5 percent, while sales of cars declined 11.7 percent. Hyundai currently does not offer a pickup in the US market.



Hyundai's US sales are down almost 11 percent in the first seven months, with sales of its flagship sedan Sonata slipping 30 percent. Sales of SUVs, however, are up 11 percent in the same timeframe.



O'Brien said Hyundai also plans to launch a small SUV named Kona in the US later this year. SUVs now account for about 30 percent of total vehicle sales in the US

