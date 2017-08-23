Kiev welcomes results of US-Russia talks on Ukraine crisis

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin Tuesday welcomed the results of the talks between US envoy Kurt Volker and his Russian counterpart Vladislav Surkov, aiming to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
"First of all, I think they are positive. Secondly, I really like Volker's approach to this process and his comprehensive vision on how we could move on together," Klimkin told reporters during a media briefing here.
Particularly, Ukraine appreciates the US position on the issues regarding security and prisoner exchange, he said.
Volker, who is the US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, and Surkov, who is Russian presidential aide, held a closed-door meeting on Monday in Minsk, Belarus.
Although the agenda of the talks has not been made public, analysts believe the two officials met to exchange their views on Ukraine crisis
and search for a compromise on the implementation of the Minsk deal.
The conflicting parties in eastern Ukraine have different views on the timetable for implementing the deal, creating obstacles for the peace process.
The government insists that security provisions are the priority points to be implemented, while pro-independence insurgents demand Kiev firstly perform political steps prescribed in the deal.
On Aug. 23, Volker will arrive at Kiev to hold talks with the Ukrainian authorities on the ways out of the violence, which has been underway in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.