Chinese firm to deliver Nigeria's metro rail by December

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Tuesday said the phase one of a rail transit project in Nigeria's Abuja will be commissioned by December.



The rail transit, which costs 823 million US dollars, has a length of 45 km with 12 designed passengers' stations, Project Manager Kong Tao told reporters who were on tour of the site.



The rail links the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to the Central Business District (CBD), he added, noting that the rail features double-track line of right side running.



"Work on the large scale project is going on smoothly," the manager said.



According to him, it will be test-run by November and be commissioned for public use in December.



He said the project, after completion, would generate employment, boost the commercial activities of the host communities and accelerate the nation's economic growth.



"The realization of this large scale project will definitely deliver much benefits to the general public, such as better investment environment," he said.



"It will also enhance better living condition, more employment, land value enhancement, energy saving and greater social responsibility," he added.



Kong, however, expressed concern about the vandalism of the rail facilities of the company, noting that the perimeter fencing built to prevent trespassing on the rail track were often destroyed.

