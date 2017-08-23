Chinese comedian wins Edinburgh joke of the year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/23 7:46:12
British born Chinese comedian Ken Cheng has won one of the most coveted prizes of the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, local media reported Tuesday.
His one-line quip was judged to be the best joke of the festival. In a media interview Tuesday, Cheng said he was surprised to win the accolade.
Cheng's joke, "I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change", had most people laughing in a public poll of the funniest jokes of the 2017 event.
He coined the play on words after the British government announced plans for the country's first ever 12-sided coin in 2014.
Cheng's joke won 33 percent of a public vote on a shortlist of funny gags picked by comedy critics. He described his coin joke as a "groaner".
"Audiences tend to groan at it a lot. I'm generally going after laughs, but I'll take the groan," Cheng said in a radio interview.
Media reports said Cheng studied maths at Cambridge University for a year before dropping out to play online poker professionally. But he got a big break on the comedy circuit when he reached the finals of a new comedy award.