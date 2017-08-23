Chinese comedian wins Edinburgh joke of the year

British born Chinese comedian Ken Cheng has won one of the most coveted prizes of the famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, local media reported Tuesday.



His one-line quip was judged to be the best joke of the festival. In a media interview Tuesday, Cheng said he was surprised to win the accolade.



Cheng's joke, "I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change", had most people laughing in a public poll of the funniest jokes of the 2017 event.



He coined the play on words after the British government announced plans for the country's first ever 12-sided coin in 2014.



Cheng's joke won 33 percent of a public vote on a shortlist of funny gags picked by comedy critics. He described his coin joke as a "groaner".



"Audiences tend to groan at it a lot. I'm generally going after laughs, but I'll take the groan," Cheng said in a radio interview.



Media reports said Cheng studied maths at Cambridge University for a year before dropping out to play online poker professionally. But he got a big break on the comedy circuit when he reached the finals of a new comedy award.

