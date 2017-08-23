Bus driver dies after crashing into truck in Helsinki

A bus and a heavy truck collided on the western express way to Helsinki on Tuesday afternoon, killing the bus driver, local media reported.



The bus hit the rear of the truck when the truck slowed down. There were no passengers on the bus.



Eyewitnesses said the truck had warning lights on, due to its slow speed. Inspector Kalle Ristola of the Rescue Services told media the bus driver had probably not noticed the truck early enough.



The bus was totally wrecked, while the truck was damaged slightly.

