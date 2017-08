Children have Sinology class at Hainan Museum in S China's Haikou

Children have Sinology class at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2017. During the summer vacation, many children come to Hainan Museum to learn traditional Chinese culture and experience ancient entertainments to enrich their holiday life. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Children play Tohu, a casting game at Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 22, 2017. During the summer vacation, many children come to Hainan Museum to learn traditional Chinese culture and experience ancient entertainments to enrich their holiday life. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)