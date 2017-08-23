Aerial view of Zhongtiao Mountain in N China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/23 7:53:42

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2017 shows the scenery of Zhongtiao Mountain in Shanxi Province, north China. (Xinhua/Liu Wenli)


 

GALLERY,LIFE
