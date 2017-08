People visit Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park in C China

People visit the Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park in Danshui Town of Xixia County, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 22, 2017. The Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park is mainly composed of geological science square, dinosaur egg fossil museum, dinosaur museum and dinosaur egg sites. It is a dinosaur-themed park integrating with popularization of science, sightseeing, entertainment and scientific research. (Xinhua/Li Jia'nan)

Dinosaur exhibition area is pictured at the Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park in Danshui Town of Xixia County, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 22, 2017. The Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park is mainly composed of geological science square, dinosaur egg fossil museum, dinosaur museum and dinosaur egg sites. It is a dinosaur-themed park integrating with popularization of science, sightseeing, entertainment and scientific research. (Xinhua/Li Jia'nan)

Dinosaur excavating site is pictured at the Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park in Danshui Town of Xixia County, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 22, 2017. The Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park is mainly composed of geological science square, dinosaur egg fossil museum, dinosaur museum and dinosaur egg sites. It is a dinosaur-themed park integrating with popularization of science, sightseeing, entertainment and scientific research. (Xinhua/Li Jia'nan)

People visit the Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park in Danshui Town of Xixia County, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 22, 2017. The Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park is mainly composed of geological science square, dinosaur egg fossil museum, dinosaur museum and dinosaur egg sites. It is a dinosaur-themed park integrating with popularization of science, sightseeing, entertainment and scientific research. (Xinhua/Li Jia'nan)

People visit the Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park in Danshui Town of Xixia County, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 22, 2017. The Xixia Dinosaur Relics Park is mainly composed of geological science square, dinosaur egg fossil museum, dinosaur museum and dinosaur egg sites. It is a dinosaur-themed park integrating with popularization of science, sightseeing, entertainment and scientific research. (Xinhua/Li Jia'nan)