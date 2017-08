Mobike launches service in Sapporo, Japan

A TV reporter tries out a shared bicycle in Sapporo, Japan, on Aug. 22, 2017. Mobike, one of China's largest bike-sharing companies, launched its service in Sapporo, Japan, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Hua Yi)

A woman uses her cellphone to unlock a shared bicycle in Sapporo, Japan, on Aug. 22, 2017. Mobike, one of China's largest bike-sharing companies, launched its service in Sapporo, Japan, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Hua Yi)

College students try out shared bicycles in Sapporo, Japan, on Aug. 22, 2017. Mobike, one of China's largest bike-sharing companies, launched its service in Sapporo, Japan, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Hua Yi)

Shared bicycles are seen in front of a building in Sapporo, Japan, on Aug. 22, 2017. Mobike, one of China's largest bike-sharing companies, launched its service in Sapporo, Japan, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Hua Yi)