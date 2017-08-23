Kidnappers release former Libyan PM: report

Former Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zaidan has been released after being kidnapped last week, local TV channel reported on Tuesday.



Zaidan was released on Tuesday by the armed group that kidnapped him, a Libyan parliament member was quoted as saying.



Zaidan was kidnapped in Tripoli, capital of Libya, on Aug. 13 by an unknown group from his hotel shortly after he returned from abroad.



The group that kidnapped him and the place where he was detained are still unknown.



Zaidan was sworn in as the prime minister of Libya's transitional government in November 2012. In March 2014, Zaidan was dismissed when Libya's General National Congress (GNC) passed a non-confidence motion against him after he had failed to resolve an oil export crisis.



The GNC, the highest political body in Libya, also placed him under investigation for corruption.



Zaidan was once kidnapped and detained for a few hours in Tripoli when he was in office by an armed group.

