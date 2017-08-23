Moderate earthquake rocks Leyte in central Philippines

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude rocked Leyte province in the central Philippines on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.



In a report, the Phivolcs said that the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 5 km northwest of Albuera, a town in Leyte province. It reportedly struck at 6:26 a.m. local time (2226 GMT Tuesday) with a depth of 5 km.



The quake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt strongly in Ormoc City at intensity 5.



Phivolcs said it was felt in Pastrana town at intensity 4 and in Tacloban City and Palo town at intensity 3.

