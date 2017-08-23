Moderate earthquake rocks Leyte in central Philippines

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/23 10:48:17
An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude rocked Leyte province in the central Philippines on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
In a report, the Phivolcs said that the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 5 km northwest of Albuera, a town in Leyte province. It reportedly struck at 6:26 a.m. local time (2226 GMT Tuesday) with a depth of 5 km.
The quake, which was tectonic in origin, was felt strongly in Ormoc City at intensity 5.
Phivolcs said it was felt in Pastrana town at intensity 4 and in Tacloban City and Palo town at intensity 3.