Pakistani Foreign Secretary's visit to China further solidifies bilateral friendship and strengthens cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) meets Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua in Beijing on August 22. Photo: Courtesy of Pakistani Embassy in Beijing
Pakistani Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, who is currently on a visit to China, called on the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on August 22. Wide-ranging topics including bilateral relations, regional and global issues, as well as the situation in Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir were discussed.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China's continuing and firm support to Pakistan and vowed to further strengthen the resilient strategic cooperative friendship with Pakistan. He lauded Pakistan's contributions and great sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism, adding that the international community should fully recognize these efforts.
Pakistani Foreign Secretary, while underlining the importance of Pakistan-China friendship, reiterated Pakistan's support to China on all issues of its core interest. She said that the recent visit of Vice Premier Wang Yang
on the occasion of 70th independence anniversary of Pakistan, had further solidified the time tested friendship between Pakistan and China.
Pakistan and China agreed to continue close consultations on efforts toward creating lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of the Trilateral Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Foreign Minister's meeting.Source: Pakistani Embassy in Beijing