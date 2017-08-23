Six detained for trafficking heroin in central China

Police in central China's Hubei Province have detained six people for trafficking 92 kilograms of heroin to be sold to northwestern China.



It was the largest amount of heroin seized in Hubei for 10 years, a police spokesperson in Wuhan, the provincial capital, said on Wednesday.



Wuhan police had received a tip-off that a large amount of drugs would be transported to Hubei and neighboring Hunan Province from abroad this month.



Police then put four suspects under surveillance when they arrived in Wuhan on Aug. 11, and apprehended one of them with 22 kilograms of heroin in a suitcase at a building materials market two days later.



Also on Aug. 13, the other suspects, including the leader Liu, were seized in a hotel.



Liu confessed that more heroin was in the keeping of other accomplices. The information led to the capture of another two suspects on Aug. 15, also in Wuhan, who were found to be carrying 70 kilograms of heroin and 6 kilograms of methamphetamine.

