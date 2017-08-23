Miao people make traditional dress in SW China

A woman makes traditional hundred-bird clothing in Baibei Village of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2017. The hundred-bird clothing, embroidered with colorful silk and bird feathers, is the traditional dress for festivals and important occasions of Miao ethnic group. It takes local people several months to make a piece of hundred-bird clothing. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

Women of the Miao ethnic group show traditional hundred-bird clothing in Baibei Village of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2017. The hundred-bird clothing, embroidered with colorful silk and bird feathers, is the traditional dress for festivals and important occasions of Miao ethnic group. It takes local people several months to make a piece of hundred-bird clothing. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

Women embroider patterns on traditional hundred-bird clothing in Baibei Village of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2017. The hundred-bird clothing, embroidered with colorful silk and bird feathers, is the traditional dress for festivals and important occasions of Miao ethnic group. It takes local people several months to make a piece of hundred-bird clothing. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

A woman embroiders patterns on traditional hundred-bird clothing in Baibei Village of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2017. The hundred-bird clothing, embroidered with colorful silk and bird feathers, is the traditional dress for festivals and important occasions of Miao ethnic group. It takes local people several months to make a piece of hundred-bird clothing. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)