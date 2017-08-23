Langurs familiar with dedicated ranger after two decades

Forest ranger Xiao Zhijin feeds Trachypithecus francoisi, Francois' leaf monkeys, at the Mayang River Nature Reserve in Yanhe Tujia Autonomous County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Xiao began providing food for the wild langurs in 1997 as part of protection efforts. After his efforts over two decades, the species, which is under first-class protection in China, is no longer afraid of Xiao. The reserve is home to 700 Francois' leaf monkeys that live in 70 groups, accounting for one-third of the total population of the species in the world. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yun)

