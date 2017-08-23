Cricket bat factory in Indian-controlled Kashmir

A Kashmiri worker levels the surface of cricket bats at a cricket bat factory in Halmullah village of Anantnag district about 50 km south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Aug. 22, 2017. Indian-controlled Kashmir is one of the leading exporters of willow cricket bats. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri worker finishes the surface of a cricket bat at a cricket bat factory in Halmullah village of Anantnag district about 50 km south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Aug. 22, 2017. Indian-controlled Kashmir is one of the leading exporters of willow cricket bats. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Kashmiri workers shape wood in a circular shape to make grip for cricket bats at a cricket bat factory in Halmullah village of Anantnag district about 50 km south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, August 22, 2017. Indian-controlled Kashmir is one of the leading exporters of willow cricket bats. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri worker arranges grips for cricket bats at a cricket bat factory in Halmullah village of Anantnag district about 50 km south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, August 22, 2017. Indian-controlled Kashmir is one of the leading exporters of willow cricket bats. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri workers pastes stickers on cricket bats at a cricket bat factory in Halmullah village of Anantnag district about 50 km south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, August 22, 2017. Indian-controlled Kashmir is one of the leading exporters of willow cricket bats. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri man carries a bunch of cricket bats for polishing at a cricket bat factory in Halmullah village of Anantnag district about 50 km south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, August 22, 2017. Indian-controlled Kashmir is one of the leading exporters of willow cricket bats. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri shopkeeper displays cricket bats at a shop in Halmullah village of Anantnag district about 50 km south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, August 22, 2017. Indian-controlled Kashmir is one of the leading exporters of willow cricket bats. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)