A staff member demonstrates a robot during the media preview of 2017 World Robot Conference at Beijing Yichuang International Conference and Exhibition Center, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2017. The conference will be held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, consisting of forum, exposition and robot competition. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2017, shows an intelligent-sorting robot during the media preview of 2017 World Robot Conference at Beijing Yichuang International Conference and Exhibition Center, in Beijing, capital of China. The conference will be held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, consisting of forum, exposition and robot competition. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2017, shows an intelligent rail-change installation during the media preview of 2017 World Robot Conference at Beijing Yichuang International Conference and Exhibition Center, in Beijing, capital of China. The conference will be held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, consisting of forum, exposition and robot competition. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2017, shows a simulate jellyfish during the media preview of 2017 World Robot Conference at Beijing Yichuang International Conference and Exhibition Center, in Beijing, capital of China. The conference will be held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, consisting of forum, exposition and robot competition. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

People interact with an intelligent robot during the media preview of 2017 World Robot Conference at Beijing Yichuang International Conference and Exhibition Center, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2017. The conference will be held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, consisting of forum, exposition and robot competition. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A staff member demonstrates an intelligent control installation during the media preview of 2017 World Robot Conference at Beijing Yichuang International Conference and Exhibition Center, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2017. The conference will be held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, consisting of forum, exposition and robot competition. (Xinhua/Li Xin)