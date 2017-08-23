India releases 7 Pakistani prisoners

India has released seven Pakistani prisoners and reiterated its demand for full consular access to its nationals in Pakistan's custody, including convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.



"Seven Pakistani prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed by Pakistani authorities, were repatriated to Pakistan," the Indian External Affairs Ministry has said in a statement.



"The government of India attaches highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including early and full consular access to Indian nationals in Pakistan's custody, including Jadhav and (Hamid Nehal) Ansari and secure their early release and repatriation," it added.



Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan earlier this year on charges of spying.



Pakistan claims Jadhav was arrested last year near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border of Chaman in the restive region of Balochistan over illegal entry into the country, while India insists the former naval officer was abducted by Pakistan from Iran.



The International Court of Justice has stayed Jadhav's execution pending a final verdict by it, after India moved the United Nations top court against his death sentence.

