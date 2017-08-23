Pakistan expresses disappointment at Trump's Afghan strategy

Pakistan has showed disappointment at the US President Donald Trump's strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia, the Foreign Ministry said.



In his long-awaited Afghanistan and South Asia strategy unveiled early Tuesday, the US president alleged that "Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror."



To review the situation arising out of the US policy, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqab Abbasi presided over a meeting of the federal cabinet and a statement was issued after the meeting saying that "instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens, the US needs to work with Pakistan to eradicate terrorism."



"No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism, often perpetrated from outside our borders. It is therefore disappointing that the US policy statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in this effort," the statement by the Foreign Ministry said.



It pointed out that no country in the world has done more than Pakistan to counter the menace of terrorism and that Pakistan has been and will continue to be part of the global counter terrorism efforts.



"Pakistan and the United States have been close allies in the fight against terrorism, which is a common threat for all nations of the world. As a matter of policy, Pakistan does not allow use of its territory against any country," the statement added.



The statement further pointed out that the threats to peace and security can not be isolated from the complex interplay of geopolitics, continued existence of festering disputes and pursuit of hegemonic policies.



On Afghanistan, the ministry said that Pakistan reiterates its view that there is no exclusive military solution to the crisis in Afghanistan.



"The military action during the last 17 years has not brought peace to Afghanistan, and it is not likely to do so in the future. Only an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned politically negotiated solution can lead to sustainable peace in Afghanistan," it said.



Pakistan is committed to working with the international community towards the common objective of defeating the forces of terrorism and promote peace and stability in the South Asian region, according to the statement.

