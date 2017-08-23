China Lego Factory, first Lego factory in Asia

People works on the assembly line of Lego factory in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. China Lego Factory in Jiaxing, also the first Lego factory in Asia, went into operation at the end of 2016. The factory covers an area of 165,000 square meters and owns nearly 1200 staff members now. (Xinhua/Xu Shunda)

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2017 shows the Chinese characters built with Lego blocks at Lego factory in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. China Lego Factory in Jiaxing, also the first Lego factory in Asia, went into operation at the end of 2016. The factory covers an area of 165,000 square meters and owns nearly 1200 staff members now. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2017 shows a character model built with Lego blocks at Lego factory in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. China Lego Factory in Jiaxing, also the first Lego factory in Asia, went into operation at the end of 2016. The factory covers an area of 165,000 square meters and owns nearly 1200 staff members now. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People works on the assembly line of Lego factory in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 22, 2017. China Lego Factory in Jiaxing, also the first Lego factory in Asia, went into operation at the end of 2016. The factory covers an area of 165,000 square meters and owns nearly 1200 staff members now. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People works on the assembly line of Lego factory in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 22, 2017. China Lego Factory in Jiaxing, also the first Lego factory in Asia, went into operation at the end of 2016. The factory covers an area of 165,000 square meters and owns nearly 1200 staff members now. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2017 shows a panda model built with Lego blocks at Lego factory in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. China Lego Factory in Jiaxing, also the first Lego factory in Asia, went into operation at the end of 2016. The factory covers an area of 165,000 square meters and owns nearly 1200 staff members now.(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2017 shows models built with Lego blocks at the gate of the Lego factory in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. China Lego Factory in Jiaxing, also the first Lego factory in Asia, went into operation at the end of 2016. The factory covers an area of 165,000 square meters and owns nearly 1200 staff members now. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People works on the assembly line of the Lego factory in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. China Lego Factory in Jiaxing, also the first Lego factory in Asia, went into operation at the end of 2016. The factory covers an area of 165,000 square meters and owns nearly 1200 staff members now. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)