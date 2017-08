Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"Hi, is this your food delivery?"So said a deliveryman who was surprised by seeing a food safety test bus parked at the delivery address. Four food delivery apps and Beijing Food and Drug Administration launched the first open sampling inspection on delivery food on August 20. Altogether 200 samples will be tested on the bus over four days. The take-away food providers who receive poor results will be removed from delivery apps. (The Beijing Youth Daily)