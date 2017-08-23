Happy birthday:



It is imperative that you do not leave any tasks unfinished before the day is done. Go down your to-do list until you have completed everything, otherwise you may be in for an unwelcome wake up call in the middle of the night. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 7, 12, 16.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Your mind will be sharper than ever today. Make good use of this opportunity by jumping head first into difficult projects. A big change is coming at work. This can be either a good or a bad thing depending on how you want to look at it. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Feel free to invest some money into improving your home. Not only will this help make your life more comfortable it will also be fun to do. Make sure you accept input from others on how to go about redecorating. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Instead of ignoring the elephant in the room, why not turn it into a worthwhile discussion. It may be uncomfortable at first, but will prove worthwhile by the time you are finished. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Your hard work is starting to pay off. The closer you get to your goals, the more difficult the path ahead will become. Do not hesitate to call upon the support of friends and family when you need it. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will find yourself unable to move forward if you take on too many challenges at once. You will be able to accomplish much more if you focus your energies on one or two big tasks at a time. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Spend your time off hanging around with friends. Everyone is bound to have a great time if you all head out on the town. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Focus on correcting your own flaws instead of pointing out the failures of others. The alignment of the stars favors financial matters. This will be an excellent time to research ways to invest your hard-earned money. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will be in a position to make a difference in somebody's life. The things you have experienced in life will make you the perfect candidate to teach or mentor others. Take care when dealing with financial issues. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your discipline and hard work is about to allow you to move to a higher position at work. You may run into challenges when it comes to dealing with family matters today. Make sure to listen before you jump to any conclusions. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Some changes will cause a bit of instability with your financial situation. It might be wise to cut back on spending for the foreseeable future. Work relationships will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Any risks you take today could negatively impact everything you've worked for if you act too carelessly. Thorough research will help reduce the chances that something will go wrong. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Play your cards close to your chest when it comes to business matters. If you reveal your plans too soon, the competition will be able to get a leg up on you. ✭✭✭