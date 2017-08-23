Crossword

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Floating high in the air

  6 Place for a co-star?

 11 "Quiet!"

 14 Natalie in "West Side Story"

 15 Predict from omens

 16 Steeped beverage

 17 Street material of yore

 19 Having been around longer than most

 20 Scrambled egg facilitator

 21 Some golf irons

 23 Like firm pasta

26  Foreigner's giveaway

 27 Articles of clothing

 28 Shun

 30 Product of a disrespectful mouth

 31 In solitary confinement

 32 "Long ___, in a galaxy ..."

 35 It comes from the hearth

 36 Went around the world?

 38 Down in the dumps

 39 Chinese chairman, once

 40 Bards

 41 Dull impact sound

 42 Hard thing to find in a haystack

 44 Cool thing on a hot day

 46 Putting locales

 48 Any baseball player on defense

 49 Corn coverings

 50 Canted

 52 Farm creature with a glass ceiling?

 53 Bell-shaped flower that smells lovely

 58 Zero, to soccer enthusiasts

 59 Bizarre or freakish

 60 Hammer a nail at an angle

 61 "___ other questions?"

 62 Overly inquisitive one

 63 Related on mom's side

DOWN

  1 Gremlin maker, once

  2 Mekong River native

  3 Sphere

  4 Storytellers?

  5 Type of scout

  6 Thing to do to a turkey

  7 Guitar of old

  8 Prince of the opera

  9 Earth warmer

 10 Dug some drainage areas

 11 Like once-popular jeans

 12 Woman of Troy

 13 Possesseth no more

 18 Ingests

 22 Sorbet formation

 23 Silk-producing Indian state

24 Tibet's capital

 25 In an underhanded way

 26 Facial blemish

 28 High-nosed group

 29 They drink too much

 31 Victimized brother in Genesis

 33 Stuff in a first aid kit

 34 More peculiar

 36 Non-union workplace

 37 Things present at a fishing hole

 41 No-travel business meeting

 43 "Mouse!"

 44 Life histories, briefly

 45 Prestige

 46 Country in West Africa

 47 Haul off to the police station

 48 Small handbill (Var.)

 50 Nonconformist's prefix?

 51 Beyond the need for water

 54 Possessive pronoun for many?

 55 Mauna ___ (Hawaiian peak)

 56 Activated, as a fuse

 57 D.C.-to-Baltimore dir.

solution



 



