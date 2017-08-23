puzzle





ACROSS



1 Floating high in the air



6 Place for a co-star?



11 "Quiet!"



14 Natalie in "West Side Story"



15 Predict from omens



16 Steeped beverage



17 Street material of yore



19 Having been around longer than most



20 Scrambled egg facilitator



21 Some golf irons



23 Like firm pasta



26 Foreigner's giveaway



27 Articles of clothing



28 Shun



30 Product of a disrespectful mouth



31 In solitary confinement



32 "Long ___, in a galaxy ..."



35 It comes from the hearth



36 Went around the world?



38 Down in the dumps



39 Chinese chairman, once



40 Bards



41 Dull impact sound



42 Hard thing to find in a haystack



44 Cool thing on a hot day



46 Putting locales



48 Any baseball player on defense



49 Corn coverings



50 Canted



52 Farm creature with a glass ceiling?



53 Bell-shaped flower that smells lovely



58 Zero, to soccer enthusiasts



59 Bizarre or freakish



60 Hammer a nail at an angle



61 "___ other questions?"



62 Overly inquisitive one



63 Related on mom's side

DOWN



1 Gremlin maker, once



2 Mekong River native



3 Sphere



4 Storytellers?



5 Type of scout



6 Thing to do to a turkey



7 Guitar of old



8 Prince of the opera



9 Earth warmer



10 Dug some drainage areas



11 Like once-popular jeans



12 Woman of Troy



13 Possesseth no more



18 Ingests



22 Sorbet formation



23 Silk-producing Indian state



24 Tibet's capital



25 In an underhanded way



26 Facial blemish



28 High-nosed group



29 They drink too much



31 Victimized brother in Genesis



33 Stuff in a first aid kit



34 More peculiar



36 Non-union workplace



37 Things present at a fishing hole



41 No-travel business meeting



43 "Mouse!"



44 Life histories, briefly



45 Prestige



46 Country in West Africa



47 Haul off to the police station



48 Small handbill (Var.)



50 Nonconformist's prefix?



51 Beyond the need for water



54 Possessive pronoun for many?



55 Mauna ___ (Hawaiian peak)



56 Activated, as a fuse



57 D.C.-to-Baltimore dir.





solution





