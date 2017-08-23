puzzle
ACROSS
1 Floating high in the air
6 Place for a co-star?
11 "Quiet!"
14 Natalie in "West Side Story"
15 Predict from omens
16 Steeped beverage
17 Street material of yore
19 Having been around longer than most
20 Scrambled egg facilitator
21 Some golf irons
23 Like firm pasta
26 Foreigner's giveaway
27 Articles of clothing
28 Shun
30 Product of a disrespectful mouth
31 In solitary confinement
32 "Long ___, in a galaxy ..."
35 It comes from the hearth
36 Went around the world?
38 Down in the dumps
39 Chinese chairman, once
40 Bards
41 Dull impact sound
42 Hard thing to find in a haystack
44 Cool thing on a hot day
46 Putting locales
48 Any baseball player on defense
49 Corn coverings
50 Canted
52 Farm creature with a glass ceiling?
53 Bell-shaped flower that smells lovely
58 Zero, to soccer enthusiasts
59 Bizarre or freakish
60 Hammer a nail at an angle
61 "___ other questions?"
62 Overly inquisitive one
63 Related on mom's side
DOWN
1 Gremlin maker, once
2 Mekong River native
3 Sphere
4 Storytellers?
5 Type of scout
6 Thing to do to a turkey
7 Guitar of old
8 Prince of the opera
9 Earth warmer
10 Dug some drainage areas
11 Like once-popular jeans
12 Woman of Troy
13 Possesseth no more
18 Ingests
22 Sorbet formation
23 Silk-producing Indian state
24 Tibet's capital
25 In an underhanded way
26 Facial blemish
28 High-nosed group
29 They drink too much
31 Victimized brother in Genesis
33 Stuff in a first aid kit
34 More peculiar
36 Non-union workplace
37 Things present at a fishing hole
41 No-travel business meeting
43 "Mouse!"
44 Life histories, briefly
45 Prestige
46 Country in West Africa
47 Haul off to the police station
48 Small handbill (Var.)
50 Nonconformist's prefix?
51 Beyond the need for water
54 Possessive pronoun for many?
55 Mauna ___ (Hawaiian peak)
56 Activated, as a fuse
57 D.C.-to-Baltimore dir.
