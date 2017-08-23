Typhoon Hato lands in south China

Hato, the 13th typhoon this year, landed in the city of Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province at noon Wednesday, bringing gales of up to 45 meters per second.



Hato will move west and scale down to a tropical storm in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Wednesday night, the National Meteorological Center said.



The agency forecast seven-to-ten grade winds in coastal areas of Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan.



The typhoon will bring heavy rain to affected areas. Some 250-300 millimeters of precipitation will hit parts of Guangdong and Guangxi.



The agency called for efforts to guard against geographical disasters such as mountain floods and landslides.

