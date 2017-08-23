Malaysia celebrates birthday of giant pandas

Giant Panda Nuan Nuan celebrated its birthday on Wednesday with its parents in Malaysian, maybe for the last time before returning to China.
Nuan Nuan turned two years old on Aug. 18 while its parents Xing Xing and Liang Liang both celebrating their 11th birthday on Wednesday.
The Malaysian National Zoo, where the three giant panda
s live, held a birthday party for the panda family with ice cake, fruits and bamboo.
Xing Xing and Liang Liang arrived in Malaysia in 2014 to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia. Their daughter Nuan Nuan was born a year later.
According to the agreement between Malaysia and China, the baby giant panda would return to China after two years old, said Mat Naim Bin Ramli, director of the zoo's panda conservation center.
The zoo has started preparing for Nuan Nuan's return by gradually reducing the time it spends with its mother, he said.
Huang Huikang, Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, said he hoped Xing Xing and Liang Liang could give birth to new baby pandas after their daughter returns to China.