Seafood cargos stuck at China-North Korea border have been destroyed

All 27 Chinese cargo trucks that were being used to export goods from North Korea to China have returned back to Quanhe port in Hunchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province, after the local authorities banned seafood imports from North Korea and after importers were asked to destroy the goods.



The Chinese city is located near the North Korea-Russia border.



The total direct losses caused by this incident mount to 21.98 million yuan ($3.3 million), according to a document sent to the Global Times on Wednesday morning. All the seafood products involved, of which a large part was frozen squid, have all been destroyed, a local official who prefers not to be named, confirmed with the Global Times.



On August 14, China's Ministry of Commerce announced the decision to forbid imports of coal, iron, ore, lead and seafood from North Korea starting from August 16. However, some Chinese businessmen had already entered North Korea to replenish their stocks that day and had not heard about the new sanctions due to the lack of telecommunication there, which caused this dilemma.



On August 6, the United Nations Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea, banning exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood, in a bid to choke off a third of Pyongyang's $3 billion annual export revenue, Reuters reported.



Those products had been stuck on the bridge between China's Qunahe customs port and North Korea's Wonjong customs port for two days.



"The indirect losses are estimated to reach up to 300 million yuan, as there are still [Chinese] cargos left on the North Korean side," a local merchant surnamed Liang told the Global Times.



Local authorities asked seafood importers to sign an agreement on Monday to destroy all the products involved in this matter, but it still remains unclear if the businessmen will get any compensation later.



Hunchun imports about 400,000 tons of seafood products every year, among which 150,000 tons are from Russia and North Korea. "The impact of this incident will be limited, as the import from Russia accounts for a large part," a source close to the matter told the Global Times in a recent interview.



He refused to be named as he is not allowed to speak to the press at the moment.





