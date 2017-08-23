Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"How is it possible to walk through?"With over 1 million shared bikes being put into circulation, Shanghai sidewalks where shared bikes park have become even narrower and more crowded. Yunnan Road North, Niuzhuang Road and Guizhou Road of Huangpu district were previously reported by media as shared-bike disaster zones, but it was never cleared up by the bike companies. A rising number of pedestrians are vocally complaining that they have to step onto the street. New policies against shared bikes are expected to help.