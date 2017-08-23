Shanghai metro might need upgrades, but it’s still great

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









A recent survey undertaken by the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission ranked the city's metro lines from best to worst based on comments and complaints made by passengers. Over 15,000 people weighed in. Unsurprisingly a large number of respondents asked for better air conditioning and ventilation. Lines 8, 12 and 13, sleek, modern newbies to Shanghai, of course won the hearts of metro riders; the city's oldest, Line 1, was ranked worst.



I bear fond feelings for the original North/South connecting artery of Shanghai, as I have always lived on or near its passage. A luxury it still is, for at 617 kilometers of track, Shanghai's urban rail system is the largest in the world now by length. And it surely ranks as one of the world's largest and safest.



With such surveys, the proverbial devil is always in the details. The questions asked and the manner of asking are key to the results. Querying metro riders on their dissatisfaction is useful for quality control and improvement. However, it strikes me a bit like asking diners at a fine restaurant which vintage of rare champagne irritates them the most.



One may witness scenes of this nature in busy metro stations across the city as passengers are required to pass through congested security checks and place their bags and belongings through X-ray machines. I also wish that many interchanges were not a seemingly endless trek down winding tunnels and multiple flights of stairs leading to ... more tunnels!



I long for the day when the system becomes open past midnight so I don't have to flee parties like Cinderella. Many a Sunday morning has been spent ruefully sending out apologetic WeChat messages to account for "ghosting" the previous evening. But these idiosyncrasies also have hidden benefits.



Some of the larger subway stations and transfer points really are self-contained underground cities containing all the necessities of life. I never really understood the post-90s generation's use of the term "ant-hill tribe" until I became familiar with the environments of Xujiahui and Shanghai Science & Technology Museum. If it hasn't been done already, I look forward to reading a young blogger's account of living in Xujiahui station for a full year without ever having to set foot aboveground.



Many foreigners in Shanghai have a love/hate relationship with its underground trains. I suspect part of the reason is that they come from car-dependent cities where they rarely if ever have to use public transport. Plunked down in an alien city where most are unable to drive, they are thrust into a world of crowded carriages, rattling from one destination to another like the last few nuts in a tin can.



Nevertheless all have interesting stories and jokes from their time on Shanghai's metro and most delight in hearing about others' experiences on the front lines of public transport. Some have even enjoyed it so much they decided to host a fully equipped rolling dinner party to the chagrin of their fellow passengers.



The reality is that an effective and extensive metro system is one of the most important and defining characteristics of any city. It unites and ties together the diverse neighborhoods of a metropolis both physically and psychologically and is an effective social leveler.



The Shanghai Science & Technology Museum, for example, would be an important destination regardless of location, but its massive metro station and extensive underground markets grant it a certain prominence in the imagination of the city's residents. Likewise, the tree-lined Hengshan Road would be a lovely but otherwise unremarkable residential area without the octopus tentacles of the mighty Hengshan Road station extending out into the neighborhood, giving life and pulse to the surrounding streets and business.



And Shanghai Stadium would be a nice place to play sports, but would lack the energy of millions of students and newly arrived residents if it didn't also serve as a major regional transit hub. Perhaps as a result of the metro authorities' recent findings, some older lines will get a sprucing up and some needed improvements for its stations and tracks. In the meantime, the rankings serve to remind us how well-served we are by the system as it stands.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.