Shanghai Museum gets a major renovation

Shanghai Museum will receive its first major renovation after 21 years of nonstop operations, Wenhui Daily reported Wednesday.



The museum will be closed every Monday following the National Day holiday in October. At the end of September, construction on a planned new east hall of the museum in Pudong New Area will also start.



Built in 1952, Shanghai Museum was first located on Nanjing Road West and then moved to Henan Road South. The new hall, located at the People's Square, opened in 1996 after three years of construction.



After two decades, facilities in the museum require a much-needed upgrade. According to Yang Zhigang, the museum curator, there will be no alterations to its exterior. Educational spaces will be added as well.



Yang said that the new eight-floor east hall will require a construction area of over 100,000 square meters. According to the plan, physical space and services at Shanghai Museum will be significantly extended after the east hall is completed.





