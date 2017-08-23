Shanghai establishes database of historic alleys

Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Planning and Land Resources recently said a second census on place names is proceeding throughout the city in order to better understand the histories behind the names of historic alleys and set up a database for further protection, thepaper.cn reported Wednesday.
This is in response to a proposal raised by Shanghai Association for Science & Technology (SAST) during the Two Sessions
of Shanghai held earlier this year. SAST suggested cultural relic protection authorities regard old place names as cultural relics. Legislation is an option to protect them, if necessary.
SAST said many old road names in Shanghai are a testament to the development of Shanghai.