New bilingual book about the life of Japan’s first feline railway employee

In Japan, people have a tradition of placing little cat figurines with a beckoning, continuously moving arm, (called "maneki-neko") in their homes or shops. They believe if the cat is beckoning with its right paw it will bring fortune and if it is beckoning with its left paw it will attract customers.In Wakayama, southeast Japan, there was a real-life maneki-neko cat that has brought over 1 billion yen ($9.1 million) to the Wakayama Prefecture and its railway system. Her name is Tama, a female calico cat, idolized from 2007 until her death in 2015 as the "stationmaster of Kishigawa Line."She attracted tourists worldwide and was credited with rescuing the once money-losing Kishigawa Line from financial difficulties. During the recent Shanghai Book Fair, Wakayama Electric Railway President Mitsunobu Kojima flew to the city to share her story with his new Japanese-Chinese bilingual book, The Stationmaster Tama.Mitsunobu first met Tama in 2006, while she was owned by a local family living near Kishi Station, which is the terminus of the 14-kilometer train line from Wakayama City. For years, the route was lightly traveled and in deep financial trouble.Tama's owner later tracked down Mitsunobu to ask if he could adopt the cat and raise it at the station. "She was very lively. She looked directly into my eyes, as if pleading me to let her stay here, and that she would do anything for that," said Mitsunobu.Tourist attractionBut in Japan, private pets are not allowed to be raised in public spaces. To solve this problem, he came up with the idea to entrust Tama with a "job" at the station. This triggered doubts among employees of the station, questioning what a cat can do.Mitsunobu's answer was to "let the cat recruit passengers." He explained that the railway company - as well as the entire railway industry in Japan - was experiencing hard times due to the growing popularity of private car ownership and the nation's aging population.Tama was "hired" and given fixed working hours where she would welcome and see off passengers at the ticket gate. To make Tama blend in with her human colleagues, the railway company made her a customized uniform, stationmaster cap and even a badge.Right after her appointment, the station began witnessing a surge of visitors arriving just to see Tama. "Previously there were not many tourists in Wakayama; now it has become a hot destination, with the fastest visitor growth in all of Japan," said Mitsunobu.Kishi Station also built a cat-shaped café and a small shop selling cute Tama-themed souvenirs. A Tama train designed with the feline elements is also now part of the attractions.Following Tama's popularity, appointing animals as stationmasters, including rabbits, cats, dogs, snakes and turtles, has become a trend among Japan's financially struggling local railways.Tama passed away in June of 2015, at the age of 16 (80 human years). Nitama, another adopted cat, has assumed the role of stationmaster at Kishi Station, where Mitsunobu said that Tama's spirit lives on as an "Honorable Eternal Stationmaster."

Mitsunobu Kojima (middle) introduces a book about Tama at the Shanghai Book Fair.

Cover of The Stationmaster Tama

File photo of Tama from 2008



Photos: CFP and Qi Xijia/GT