Villagers in Hongdu, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, used colored rice to create two giant footprints, one yellow and one purple,in the terraced fields. The purple footprint covers an area of 20 mu (3.3 acres) and the yellow one is 17 mu (2.8 acres), representing the Red Army passing through the village. The sites have become another attraction for Hongdu village. Photo: VCG