Bye bye, birdie!

It might be some people's dream to live somewhere surrounded by flowers and birds, with their fragrance and songs greeting you every morning when you open your window. However, this dream can also be a nightmare, just as it has been for residents near the Caojiadu Bird and Flower Market.

Birds sold at the Caojiadu Bird and Flower Market Photos: Yang Hui/GT

Located at the tri-border neighborhood of Putuo, Jing'an and Xuhui districts, the market is the city's largest and most accessible bird and flower market since its opening in 2006. Locals swarm the establishment daily to purchase all varieties of flowers priced at only one-third of what commercial florists charge.Besides the affordable prices, convenient public transportation near the market has also attracted throngs of customers and wholesale merchants over the years. It takes only a 10-minute walk from metro lines 11 or 13.However, nearby residents have long been disturbed by the early-morning noises of nearly 400 vendors bustling inside the three-storey indoor market. Illegal constructions and blocked fire exits have also been problematic for authorities, who have reported discovering large quantities of flammable and explosive items inside.According to Putuo district government, the market is closing in the second half of this year. All vendors will have to move out by the end of this year. In the future, the space will be integrated into the overall redevelopment plan of the Caojiadu area.Local authorities said that the market's operation and management company are seeking a new location for the market and its many vendors.Global Times

