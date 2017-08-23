Typhoon Hato lands in South China

Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2017 shows billows in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. Hato, the 13th typhoon this year, landed at noon Wednesday in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, bringing gales of 45 meters per second at its eye, according to local meteorological authorities. (Xinhua)

A man walks against wind in Guanghai Township of Taishan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 23, 2017. Hato, the 13th typhoon this year, landed at noon Wednesday in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, bringing gales of 45 meters per second at its eye, according to local meteorological authorities. (Xinhua/Zhang Ruoxuan)

