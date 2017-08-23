India's railway board chairman resigns following derailment incidents

Chairman of Indian railway board A K Mittal Wednesday tendered his resignation and stepped down from his post, officials said.



"Railway Board Chairman A K Mittal has resigned owning moral responsibility for Muzzafarnagar train accident which had claimed over 20 lives," India's state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said.



The chairman is administrative head of Indian railways.



On Saturday, at least 23 people were killed and over 150 others injured, some of whom critically, after 14 coaches of a train derailed piling up upon one another in Muzzafarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh state, around 100 km from New Delhi, India's national capital.



Earlier, the Indian railway ministry suspended four officials and sent on leave three of its top officials, including a secretary-level railway board official, following the Muzzafarnagar accident.



Meanwhile, 74 people were injured after 10 bogies of a passenger train derailed early Wednesday in the state.



Indian sprawling railways is the world's third largest network, ferrying around 23 million people each day.

