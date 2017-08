Two workers at Dongjiakou port in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, open the valve of an oil pipeline, which channels 285,000 tons of crude oil from the port to Weifang, a city in the central part of Shandong. The oil was imported from Oman. With about 3 billion yuan ($450 million) investment, the 236 kilometer pipeline aims to save the transportation costs of oil refiners in Shandong. In 2016, the oil imports by Shandong refiners rose 15 percent year-on-year. Photo: CFP