Scenery of Heilongjiang River in NE China

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows the scenery of the Heilongjiang River in the working circle of Tuqiang forestry bureau, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)





Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2017 shows a scene of Beiji Village by the Heilongjiang River, in Mohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)





Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2017 shows the construction site of a road bridge over the Heilongjiang River at the border of China and Russia. The bridge is over 200 kilometers away from Huma County. The road bridge linking Heihe of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk is scheduled to open to traffic in 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows the scenery of the Heilongjiang River in the working circle of Tuqiang forestry bureau, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2017 shows the scenery of the Heilongjiang River in the working circle of Tuqiang forestry bureau, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2017 shows a general view of Beiji Village by the Heilongjiang River, in Mohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)