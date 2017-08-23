China urges US to end sanctions on Chinese firms it suspects of dealing with N. Korea

By Zhang Xin Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/23





"China is opposed to unilateral sanctions outside the UN Security Council's framework, especially countries which interfere in accordance with their own laws on Chinese companies and individuals," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular briefing on Wednesday.



"China's efforts to fully and accurately implement UN resolutions and to fulfill its international obligations are there for all to see. If any Chinese company or individual violates the UN resolutions, we will handle and punish them in accordance with our laws and regulations," she said, adding that the US action will not help solve the problem, and may damage mutual trust and cooperation with China.



AFP reported that the US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 16 Chinese and Russian individuals and companies, accusing them of supporting the North Korean nuclear program and attempting to evade US sanctions.

