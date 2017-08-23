Streaming platform Sohu TV’s new drama ‘Dear Prince’ spiritual successor to ‘My Little Princess’

The cast of Sohu TV's Dear Prince Photo: IC

As competition among streaming platforms in China continues to increase, more and more platform holders are turning to original content to bring in viewers.In the latest move by one of these companies, Sohu TV unveiled its newest drama series, Dear Prince, in Beijing Monday.According to Sohu TV, the 19-episode series is scheduled to release two new episodes every Wednesday starting from August 30.In an interesting move, the show features the same cast as Sohu TV's popular 2016 drama My Little Princess, but casts them in new roles.According to the show's producer Ding Runtong, this was a deliberate choice."We wanted to keep the essence of the popular drama My Little Princess, but at the same time have a completely new story," she said."This time though it will be more of a fairy-tale story," she noted.