The release ceremony for Unusual Lives: 29 People's Extraordinary Journey Off the Beaten Path at the Beijing International Book Fair Wednesday Photo: Courtesy of Su Liya



The cover for Unusual Lives Photo: Courtesy of Su Liya





The Global Times unveiled a new collection of selected stories from its weekend profile page at the Beijing International Book Fair 2017 (BIBF) Wednesday, the first day of the fair.



Unusual Lives: 29 People's Extraordinary Journey Off the Beaten Path, authored by the Global Times and published by the New World Press as part of its The Chinese Dream Series, features a carefully curated selection of 29 articles chosen from among the more than 300 profile stories written since the Global Times first began publishing its weekend English edition in January 2011.



Representatives from the Global Times and Chinese and foreign publishers, as well as two individuals profiled in the book, attended the release ceremony.



The Global Times profile page features stories about a wide range of individuals - Chinese and foreigners, high-profile and low-key - but they all have one thing in common: They have charted their own path in life.



Topics presented in these stories range from hot social and cultural issues to the most recent trends in science and technology.



During the event, Global Times Managing Director Li Hongwei said, "While there are a lot of people who live directionless lives, that cannot be said of the people who have graced the newspaper's profile page."



He went on to emphasize that profile editors adhere to strict criteria when it comes to selecting stories and have never shied away from controversial figures or people who society views as troublemakers.



Eric Cooper, a copy editor at the Beijing-based New World Press, noted that all the people profiled in the book share one similarity: They all have dreams. No matter if it's a Chinese dream or an American dream, they are all the same.



Cooper said that he hoped that the book would allow readers from different backgrounds to understand each other, as well as inspire readers as they learn about how those profiled overcame numerous obstacles to achieve their dreams.



At least two foreign publishers, one from India and the other Turkey, have bought the copyrights from New World Press to publish the book overseas.



Kaushal Goyal, CEO and general manager of Indian publisher General Book Depot, said his organization intends to publish the English version back in India, with a Hindi version to follow.