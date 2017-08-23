Drone at airport closes runways

A Central China airport closed its runways and flights were delayed after a drone was spotted flying in the area.



Runways at Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha were closed for 30 minutes on Saturday morning after the rogue drone flew near flight paths.



A total 13 flights were affected, with nine left circling the airport and four unable to take off.



The drone was seen flying 3 kilometers from a runway.



The airport is within a large clearance area that stretches 10 kilometers from each side of the runway and 20 kilometers from the runway ends.



Authorities have yet to find the drone's owner.



If identified, the operator faces fines of up to 100,000 yuan ($15,010).



Since June 1, China has required drone pilots to register with civilian aviation authorities. The real-name registration policy aims to address concerns over aviation safety as drone ownership increases.



China currently has more than 1 million drones, but only 20,000 are registered, the report read.



Sanxiang Metropolis Daily

