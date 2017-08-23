Chinese delegation introduces Tibet's development in Japan

A Chinese Tibetan cultural exchange delegation concluded a visit to Japan on Wednesday, during which the delegation briefed Japanese lawmakers, press and religious groups about the great progress made in China's Tibet Autonomous Region.



The delegation, dispatched by China's State Council Information Office, held seminars with Japanese lawmakers and reporters from 10 major Japanese media organizations during its four-day stay in Japan.



It also visited the Chambalin Temple in the city of Nagoya, the only Tibetan Buddhist temple in Japan, as well as the Chotaiji Temple in Tokyo, where the delegation was warmly received.



While exchanging with the Japanese side, Zhou Wei, head of the delegation, introduced the great achievements Tibet has witnessed in recent years in economic and social development, people's livelihood, environmental protection, and protection of traditional culture.



Zhou, also chief of the Institute for Religious Studies of China Tibetology Research Center, highlighted that Tibetan Buddhism has entered the best period in its development history and Tibetan believers' religious requirements are satisfied.



At present, there are more than 1,700 Tibetan Buddhist temples, about 46,000 monks and nuns, and up to 400 living Buddhas in the autonomous region, according to Zhou.



The Chinese government has made great efforts to ensure the development of Tibetan Buddhism, Zhou said, noting that problems concerning infrastructure of Buddhist temples such as roads, electricity and telecommunications have been properly solved.



Buddhist monks and nuns can now enjoy all benefits of social welfare in the autonomous region, he added.



Noting the great importance attached to the inheritance and protection of the Tibetan Buddhist culture, Zhou said the Chinese government also helped nurturing young monks and nuns via setting up schools of Tibetan Buddhism and perfecting the monastic promotion system.



The delegation also answered questions concerning various aspects of Tibet in interactions with the Japanese lawmakers and press groups, who said that they felt closer to Tibet after the seminars and that they hoped to have the opportunity to visit Tibet in the future.



The delegation also exchanged views with Tetsuo Otani, chairman of the Japan-China Zen Cultural Exchange Association and some believers who had visited Tibet before.



The visit in Japan is the last stop of an overseas exchange agenda of the delegation, which had previously visited Mongolia and Russia.

