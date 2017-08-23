China launches first round of marine inspections

China has begun a first round of marine inspections to deal with land reclamation problems.



According to the State Council, China's cabinet, inspections will focus on reclamation processes as well as marine resource exploitation and utilization.



China's State Oceanic Administration sent two inspection teams Tuesday to Liaoning and Hainan provinces, and another four will start on-site investigations into Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the provinces of Hebei, Jiangsu, Fujian.



Inspections will last about a month, and public feedback is welcomed via telephone hotlines and PO boxes.

