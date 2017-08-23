Angola begins parliamentary elections to end president's 38-year rule

Polls for Angola's parliamentary elections opened at 7 am local time (0600 GMT) Wednesday throughout the country, marking the departure of long-time serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.



Angolan National Elections Commission Chairman Andre da Silva Neto announced the news on state radio RNA in Luanda on Wednesday.



Dos Santos, who has led the Subsaharan Africa's second biggest oil producer since 1979 and is Africa's longest-serving leader after Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, announced earlier this year that he would retire after the elections.



He chose Defense Minister Joao Lourenco as his successor.



Angola's ruling party, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), which has been in power since the country's independence in 1975 from colonial Portugal, and five other parties are vying for seats in the country's 220 seat National Assembly.



Under the Angolan election system, the head of the party that wins most votes becomes president. It is widely believed that the ruling MPLA will win the election by a large majority.



More than nine million registered voters will head to more than 12,000 polling stations across the country from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (0600 GMT-1800 GMT) Wednesday.



Preliminary results will be announced 48 hours later and the final results within two weeks, according to the country's electoral law.

