Missing Chinese scholar’s family seeking Trump’s help in search

The family of the missing Chinese visiting scholar of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) Zhang Yingying said Tuesday they have written to US President Donald Trump for more resources to help find her.



Zhang's father read the letter at a press conference in the US, saying that they hope President Trump could provide "all available federal law enforcement" resources to find her as soon as possible, haiwainet.cn reported.



The White House has not responded to the request as of press time.



"As a loving father... you can understand what we are going through…We fervently request that you direct all available federal law enforcement and investigatory resources... to find our daughter as soon as possible," the letter said.



Zhang's boyfriend Hou Xiaolin said that he and Zhang's family would not leave the US until they find Zhang, even if it takes several years, the report said. Zhang's family also said that "consistent with our deeply-held Chinese values, we cannot imagine returning to China without her," the report added.



The 26-year-old visiting scholar disappeared on June 9.



Brendt Christensen, a PhD researcher at the university, has been charged with abducting Zhang. Christensen, 28, pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping last month and is expected in court in September, the South China Morning Post reported.



US law enforcement investigating Zhang's case believe that she is dead based on facts presented in court and other facts uncovered during the investigation.



Global Times

