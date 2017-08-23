China issues red alert as Typhoon Hato wreaks havoc in south

Dozens of shared bikes lie in sea water in a park in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province after the deadly Typhoon Hato made landfall in the area on Wednesday. Photo: IC

China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Wednesday issued its first red alert for typhoon this year after Typhoon Hato made landfall in South China's Guangdong Province.Typhoon Hato, the 13th one that hit China this year, made landfall in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province at around 12:50 pm Wednesday with a speed of 45 meters per second, making it the most powerful typhoon to hit China this year, the NMC said.Much of South China experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Fishermen and fish farm workers have been evacuated from the coast.Train services on the Guangzhou-Nanning railway line have been suspended starting 5 am Wednesday, according to railway authorities in the neighboring Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. High-speed trains linking Shenzhen with the eastern provinces of Fujian and Jiangxi were also canceled.All schools and factories in Shenzhen were temporarily shut down on Wednesday. More than 450 flights in Hong Kong have been cancelled as Hato paralyzed the city's bus and ferry systems, according to the China News Service.Local news website sznews.com reported that at least six people were injured in Shenzhen by Hato whereas the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that three people were killed in Macao after Hato knocked out power in the city.Hato is expected to move westward and enter Guangxi on Wednesday night with its speed dropping to 30 meters to 35 meters per second, the NMC said.In Fujian, more than 4,000 fish farmers and their families have returned to shore Tuesday. Waves as high as 10 meters are expected in the South China Sea as the typhoon moves past, said the State Oceanic Administration.Global Times